The fifth grade classes from Broadwater Elementary were lucky enough to spend a day at Flying Giant and Sleeping Giant as a part of our end-of-year celebration.

Having 30-plus students descend upon the trampolines and alleys must be daunting, but the employees had smiles on their faces and were very accommodating! Please, if you are looking for some family fun this summer, stop out to Flying Giant and Sleeping Giant Lanes. You will be treated like family and have some fun in the process.