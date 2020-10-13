Graybill has the better plan for fighting dangerous drugs

The Helena IR’s endorsement of Austin Knudsen for attorney general, a two-year county attorney, was woefully shortsighted.

The editorial board was apparently moved by Knudsen’s political catchline of prosecuting people addicted to drugs. That’s the same tired line we’ve heard over the last eight years in the Attorney General’s Office that hasn’t moved Montana any closer to solving the meth crisis. Raph Graybill, on the other hand, has a detailed plan for fighting meth and other dangerous drugs on three fronts: enforcement, treatment and prevention. One in 12 Montanans suffer from a substance abuse disorder, but fewer than 10% of those people receive the treatment they need to break their addiction.

A major obstacle to drug and alcohol treatment is funding. An astounding 90% of funding for Montana’s in-patient drug treatment comes from the federal government, funding that is at risk if the Affordable Care Act is overturned. Knudsen supports repealing the health care law. Graybill wants to keep federal dollars for treatment in our Montana communities. When Knudsen held the reins as speaker of the House, we didn’t see him use that power to fight poverty or drug addiction. Should we expect anything different if he’s elected attorney general?

James Reavis

Helena

