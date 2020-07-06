Graybill has plan to hold drug companies accountable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Raph Graybill is running to be our next attorney general and will fight to defend our health care and stop price-gouging on prescription drugs.

Recently, 26 generic drug manufacturers were sued for conspiring to illegally raise the price on prescription drugs. These out-of-state corporations rigged the price on 80 different generic drugs that Montanans use every day to live healthy lives. As a physician, I have had firsthand experience with patients who have had difficulty obtaining the pharmaceuticals they need. This kind of excess is criminal.

Graybill has a plan to hold pharmaceutical corporations accountable and enforce our laws, putting money back in our pockets. You can read it here: www.raphgraybill.com/healthcare.

In contrast, Graybill's opponent, politician Austin Knudsen, doesn’t think this is a priority. He recently said this “isn't what the Attorney General's Office is designed for." Clearly it is the attorney general’s job but Knudsen just doesn’t care to do it.

I want someone representing us to make it their priority to fight for Montanans. I’m supporting Raph Graybill for attorney general because he’ll be our independent watchdog against out-of-control pharmaceutical corporations and fight for Montanans every day.

Dr. Charles Jennings

Great Falls

