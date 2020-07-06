Graybill has plan to hold drug companies accountable
Graybill has plan to hold drug companies accountable

Raph Graybill is running to be our next attorney general and will fight to defend our health care and stop price-gouging on prescription drugs.

Recently, 26 generic drug manufacturers were sued for conspiring to illegally raise the price on prescription drugs. These out-of-state corporations rigged the price on 80 different generic drugs that Montanans use every day to live healthy lives. As a physician, I have had firsthand experience with patients who have had difficulty obtaining the pharmaceuticals they need. This kind of excess is criminal.

Graybill has a plan to hold pharmaceutical corporations accountable and enforce our laws, putting money back in our pockets. You can read it here: www.raphgraybill.com/healthcare.

In contrast, Graybill's opponent, politician Austin Knudsen, doesn’t think this is a priority. He recently said this “isn't what the Attorney General's Office is designed for." Clearly it is the attorney general’s job but Knudsen just doesn’t care to do it.

I want someone representing us to make it their priority to fight for Montanans. I’m supporting Raph Graybill for attorney general because he’ll be our independent watchdog against out-of-control pharmaceutical corporations and fight for Montanans every day.

Dr. Charles Jennings

Great Falls

