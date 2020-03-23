Gravel pit will decrease the value of Helena
I’m not going to talk about water, air, septic, noise and life quality. Everyone is aware of these issues. I want to talk about Helena – the capital.

Let's compare US to Bozeman. Bozeman is the fastest growing city in the nation. They have strict building/business standards. It’s a booming city. Now look at Helena. We need to do something and fast. This city is going to the pits. Businesses closing left and right. Some homes, yards and businesses are not maintained.

We should be encouraging people here, not push them away. Why would anyone want to move here, to a residential area where there is a gravel pit nearby? This is degrading and devaluing to Helena. Shame on Kim Smith. You’re only thinking of yourself, not the community. Helena should be doing stuff to have people invest in us, increase the value and desire of Helena. Not a reason for people/businesses to look elsewhere.

We need to increase the VALUE of Helena – not the opposite. A gravel pit will only lesson the value of Helena. We already have enough pits – look around. Bozeman doesn’t have any pits in a direct residential area. This is just "pit"iful.

Debbie Wiley

Helena

