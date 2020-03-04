Gravel pit proposal is seriously flawed

The plan to build a gravel pit along Hedges, Edgeton, Mill, McHugh and Ronda has serious flaws and should be more thoroughly investigated. The Feb. 27 Helena IR article lists numerous environmental and public health issues that have not been adequately researched and evaluated. The fact that this proposed gravel pit is in the midst of a residential area makes it a very serious matter. Imagine, if you would, someone bought the Bill Roberts Golf Course and turned it into a gravel pit, or worse, into a pig farm. There would be squeals, you could be sure.