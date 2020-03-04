Gravel pit proposal is seriously flawed
Gravel pit proposal is seriously flawed

The plan to build a gravel pit along Hedges, Edgeton, Mill, McHugh and Ronda has serious flaws and should be more thoroughly investigated. The Feb. 27 Helena IR article lists numerous environmental and public health issues that have not been adequately researched and evaluated. The fact that this proposed gravel pit is in the midst of a residential area makes it a very serious matter. Imagine, if you would, someone bought the Bill Roberts Golf Course and turned it into a gravel pit, or worse, into a pig farm. There would be squeals, you could be sure.

I live a three-minute drive away from the proposed gravel pit and have concerns about dust and truck traffic along McHugh, but have friends who have a home abutting the proposed pit who are rightly troubled that the it will adversely affect their well, septic system, air quality, public safety (school transportation), noise, quality of life and property values. Beyond that, consider the long-term negative effects on the north valley's residential and low-impact commercial development. The proposed gravel pit will adversely affect the quality of life in a growing part of the larger Helena area. That is so wrong and short-sighted.

Stephen Brehe

Helena

