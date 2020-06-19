Gravel pit bigger disturbance than trailhead
Gravel pit bigger disturbance than trailhead

I read with great interest the (April 10) story in the Independent Record concerning the problems Nicholas Sovner and his wife were having with construction at the Beattie Street Trailhead. Nick eloquently expressed his dismay at the reduction of his quality of life and his fears for the safety and wellbeing of his family during the new construction. It’s not fun having heavy construction equipment running right next to your home at all hours of the day and night, is it?

I have those same concerns and more, since my home borders Valley Sand and Gravel’s proposed gravel pit at their McHugh 2 site. Since Nick is Tetra Tech’s project manager for McHugh 2, I am sure he is familiar with the many serious issues surrounding the operation of this project in the middle of an established neighborhood. He must also be aware that instead of a few weeks of work for the trailhead upgrades, VS&G intends to operate the McHugh 2 site for the next 25 years. We in the neighborhood surrounding the McHugh 2 site all want what Nick wants; a home that provides a peaceful quality of life with security and safety for our families. As Tetra Tech works to correct the 17 pages of deficiencies issued by the DEQ on the VS&G’s McHugh 2 plan, I ask them to remember that.

Bob Grudier

Helena

