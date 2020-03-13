Gravel pit a bad fit in residential area

I have lived in my current residence since 2011. There have been many changes to the neighborhood in the years including a new subdivision going in adjacent to our subdivision. More housing in the area has a positive effect on the economy as well as the property values. Having a gravel pit adjacent to our subdivision on the east would completely shatter the land values in our area. This was the last house I was intending to purchase prior to retirement. We all depend on the equity in our homes for financial security, I also would like to mention the possible contamination to our public water system wells if this pit goes in. The pit would be located in a flood plain and the possibility of surface water contaminating our ground water is a real concern. My final concern is for the quality of life we would have. I can image going out on my deck in the morning or the evening to enjoy some quiet time with that being interrupted by the annoying sound of backup alarms constantly beeping! I do not support this pit!