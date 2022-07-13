 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gratitude for pet cemetery volunteers

This letter is to acknowledge Erma Polich and Barbara Chapman for their dedication regarding helping to renovate the pet cemetery. Every day they would be out there on their hands and knees working on shrubs or placing the grave toppers on the graves. Erma, since 2011, picked up papers and cans and Barbara always donated. For all their dedication, I and the people of Helena want to say "Thank you, my little angels." Many thanks to Joe at Smith’s Bar; he faithfully donates his cans for the cemetery too. That helps keeps us going financially. Not to leave out Spieker Sprinklers and Gary and Dana Peterson for their contributions. They have been trimming the trees at the cemetery. It sure shows marked improvement. Dana is our new maintenance manager. He does an excellent job. Gary keeps up the equipment, making sure they are in running order. Ron Miller and Maryann Strickland also help financially. There are so many to thank, there just isn't enough room to name them all. But to all of you, I want to express my love and thanks. God bless all of you.

Kaye Schloss,

East Helena

