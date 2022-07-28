 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gratitude for Daines sponsorship

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 22,000 in Montana. As an Alzheimer’s Association advocate and staff member, it is my honor to represent them. Today, I am writing to express my gratitude to Senator Daines for co-sponsoring both the NAPA Reauthorization Act, and the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act.

Much progress has been made in the fight against Alzheimer’s over the last decade thanks in large part to the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA). The NAPA Reauthorization Act would continue the work of the National Plan to build on the progress made in research, clinical and long-term care, and public awareness. Moreover, the bipartisan Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer's Act would create a more effective path to dementia care, and address shortcomings in the way dementia care is currently delivered.

Thank you, Sen. Daines, for supporting Montanans in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Additionally, I would like to call on Sen. Tester and Rep. Rosendale to join Sen. Daines in co-sponsoring the NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act. To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org.

Claire Marshall,

Helena

