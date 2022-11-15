Grateful. On behalf of the Spotorno families, thank you for the outpouring of love, kindness and support bestowed upon us during this very difficult time. The beautiful flowers, heart-felt cards, food, hugs and words of encouragement, will never be forgotten. Special thanks to the Horne family, Neil and sons Kevin and Kelly for going beyond the call of duty; Clint Romney, thank you for being the rock and our guiding light; Uncle Kevin, thank you for keeping a watchful eye on the family and for your generosity and to Dave Simac, thank you for providing a gathering place to share our loving memories of Michael. Words cannot express our gratitude. From our hearts to yours’, thank you...