As a patient of Dr. Weiner’s for three years, I am stunned by his dismissal from St. Peters Health. He is a dedicated, compassionate and extremely talented doctor. Dr. Weiner’s steadfast, common-sense approach enables patients and their families to stay calm and persevere during a very difficult time. Dr. Weiner, the CTC nurses and the staff are exceptionally kind, concerned and professional. Dr. Weiner’s team is second to none. Obviously, they flourish under his leadership. I am grateful to Dr. Weiner and his staff for the care I received. My thanks to all of them and also to Dr. Weiner’s family who has supported his dedication and countless hours of work for the good of his patients.