As a patient of Dr. Weiner’s for three years, I am stunned by his dismissal from St. Peters Health. He is a dedicated, compassionate and extremely talented doctor. Dr. Weiner’s steadfast, common-sense approach enables patients and their families to stay calm and persevere during a very difficult time. Dr. Weiner, the CTC nurses and the staff are exceptionally kind, concerned and professional. Dr. Weiner’s team is second to none. Obviously, they flourish under his leadership. I am grateful to Dr. Weiner and his staff for the care I received. My thanks to all of them and also to Dr. Weiner’s family who has supported his dedication and countless hours of work for the good of his patients.

Although Dr. Weiner’s sudden dismissal from SPH is extremely upsetting for his patients, there is another cause for concern. The notification, or lack thereof, to Dr. Weiner’s patients about his dismissal was handled very poorly by the SPH Administration and doesn’t appear to align with the SPH Values Statement which includes “Treat every person with dignity, respect and loving-kindness.” Patients deserved an immediate letter from SPH about the situation rather than reading it on Facebook or hearing it from other patients.

Martha Ranalli

Helena

