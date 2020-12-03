Grateful for uplifting Mansfield article

On any given Sunday, the morning IR headline can go either way ... the whole spectrum, from joy to deep depression, as we witness stories ranging from triumph of the human spirit to tragedies of human depravity and failure of conscience. This week, we got the former. Thank you.
Last Sunday's Nov. 29 headline and lead article featured Montana's Mike Mansfield's amazing mentorship of 30-year-old freshman Sen. Joe Biden who, shortly after his first election to the U.S. Senate and days before Christmas, lost his wife and daughter in a horrible traffic accident that also left his two sons severely injured and hospitalized. Mansfield showed relentless compassion in saving this man, who he saw as having a very special leadership potential, from giving up all political ambition in order to salve his massive emotional wounds and exclusively tend to his ailing sons. Not easy, either way.
The article's author, Marc C. Johnson, concludes, "As President-elect Biden prepares to take office in January, he has been mocked by some for thinking that he has a chance to begin to heal the open sores of American politics. We've become too divided, the critics say, too partisan, too divorced from civility for such a naive notion to prevail. And perhaps the critics are correct, but Joe Biden's experience as a young, profoundly grieving member of Mansfield's Senate certainly shows that he understands what it is like to be on the receiving end of personal decency and genuine empathy. He understands that the personal, relationship side of politics--the decency embodied by Montana's Mansfield--is the foundation of any possible repair of our damaged system."
So thank you to Marc Johnson, an obviously very talented writer, and the IR. You made my Sunday and gave me hope that indeed, Montana does have an intelligent and compassionate soul. May we rediscover it, sooner than later. I plead with you, Montana, give this man a chance. He is the calm and steady hand that we need right now.
Bob Pyfer
Helena
