Grateful for uplifting Mansfield article

On any given Sunday, the morning IR headline can go either way ... the whole spectrum, from joy to deep depression, as we witness stories ranging from triumph of the human spirit to tragedies of human depravity and failure of conscience. This week, we got the former. Thank you.

Last Sunday's Nov. 29 headline and lead article featured Montana's Mike Mansfield's amazing mentorship of 30-year-old freshman Sen. Joe Biden who, shortly after his first election to the U.S. Senate and days before Christmas, lost his wife and daughter in a horrible traffic accident that also left his two sons severely injured and hospitalized. Mansfield showed relentless compassion in saving this man, who he saw as having a very special leadership potential, from giving up all political ambition in order to salve his massive emotional wounds and exclusively tend to his ailing sons. Not easy, either way.