Grateful for teachers dedicated to educational equity

I want to express my thanks to the members of the Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council (a subcommittee of the Board of Public Education), who recently voted unanimously to update its code of ethics for educators to include the words “educational equity” and “inclusivity” in their description of an ethical teacher.

As the mother of a child with a learning disability who is now a senior in college about to graduate with a 3.9 GPA, I appreciate every one of her K-12 teachers who dedicated themselves to educational equity. You know who you are, and I hope you know the difference you made (and continue to make) not only to my daughter but to every child who needs extra resources, encouragement or accommodations to succeed.