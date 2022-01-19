 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grateful for St. Peter's staff

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

It seems St. Peter's Health has struggled in the PR department over the past couple of years, and I will be the first to admit I have had my own concerns at times as well. However, that said, I believe compliments are as, or maybe even more, important to express as are the concerns, and that is the point of this letter.

Last week I was forced to have an unexpected same day surgery. I cannot say enough good things about the way I was treated during my time in the hospital. My initial nurse, Luke, was excellent in the care he provided to me as was his cute little assistant whose name I have forgotten. My second nurse, Lyndsay, was equally caring and compassionate and very attentive to my needs. I ended up having a follow-up visit to the ER a few days later and Scott was equally professional in addressing my needs at that time.

All in all I want to say that every staff member I encountered at the hospital made my unfortunate situation much easier to deal with.

Sharon Nason

People are also reading…

Clancy

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We can fix ourselves

We can fix ourselves

One year ago in American history we showed how many ways democracy can be viewed. Some saw democracy as a means to justify violence as their v…

Where do regulations come from?

Where do regulations come from?

In the Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, edition of the paper, the Helena IR published another column from Kendall Cotton, on Red Tape Relief. Mr. Cotton …

Daines needs to stop blocking bill

Daines needs to stop blocking bill

Each year I find myself recreating in the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act landscape. This year it involved hikes cresting the Swan Range,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News