Grateful for St. Peter's staff

It seems St. Peter's Health has struggled in the PR department over the past couple of years, and I will be the first to admit I have had my own concerns at times as well. However, that said, I believe compliments are as, or maybe even more, important to express as are the concerns, and that is the point of this letter.

Last week I was forced to have an unexpected same day surgery. I cannot say enough good things about the way I was treated during my time in the hospital. My initial nurse, Luke, was excellent in the care he provided to me as was his cute little assistant whose name I have forgotten. My second nurse, Lyndsay, was equally caring and compassionate and very attentive to my needs. I ended up having a follow-up visit to the ER a few days later and Scott was equally professional in addressing my needs at that time.

All in all I want to say that every staff member I encountered at the hospital made my unfortunate situation much easier to deal with.

Sharon Nason

Clancy

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0