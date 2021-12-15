 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grateful for Rocky's Senior Companion Program

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

I am writing to express my gratitude for Rocky Mountain Development Council Inc.’s (Rocky’s) Senior Companion Program. The Senior Companions help maintain independent living for home bound seniors and adults with disabilities. This is a volunteer program for adults 55 years of age and older and on a limited income. The program offers a non-taxable stipend, mileage reimbursement and monthly training.

I love that our volunteers are making a positive impact in communities with seniors. The support, guidance and encouragement that our volunteers provide makes a lasting impression and a difference in our community. Our mission is to strive to improve quality of life and promote self-sufficiency for individuals and families. It truly expresses our passion to bring about a change for the better.

Volunteering benefits the giver as much as those being served. Our volunteers reported decreased anxiety and depression, decreased loneliness and social isolation, enhanced physical capacity, and higher life satisfaction. I encourage you to think about volunteering for the Senior Companion Program. The work we do as volunteers is truly remarkable and invaluable. The clients we serve are grateful and relieved. I want to send a special “thank you” to the Helena volunteers in 2021!

People are also reading…

Kelley Moody

Helena

0 comments
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fearful for my country

Fearful for my country

I don't get on my high horse too often, but I don't mind telling you that I am dreadfully fearful for my country. Seventy-two years old, and a…

Remembering Pam Dorrington

Remembering Pam Dorrington

While looking through my sister Pam’s belongings, I found an essay she wrote in high school about her future aspirations. In the essay she sta…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News