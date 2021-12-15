Grateful for Rocky's Senior Companion Program

I am writing to express my gratitude for Rocky Mountain Development Council Inc.’s (Rocky’s) Senior Companion Program. The Senior Companions help maintain independent living for home bound seniors and adults with disabilities. This is a volunteer program for adults 55 years of age and older and on a limited income. The program offers a non-taxable stipend, mileage reimbursement and monthly training.

I love that our volunteers are making a positive impact in communities with seniors. The support, guidance and encouragement that our volunteers provide makes a lasting impression and a difference in our community. Our mission is to strive to improve quality of life and promote self-sufficiency for individuals and families. It truly expresses our passion to bring about a change for the better.

Volunteering benefits the giver as much as those being served. Our volunteers reported decreased anxiety and depression, decreased loneliness and social isolation, enhanced physical capacity, and higher life satisfaction. I encourage you to think about volunteering for the Senior Companion Program. The work we do as volunteers is truly remarkable and invaluable. The clients we serve are grateful and relieved. I want to send a special “thank you” to the Helena volunteers in 2021!

Kelley Moody

Helena

