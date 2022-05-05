 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grateful for rescuers

Six years ago on Cinco de Mayo the Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue Quick Response Team saved me and my friend Jim Hill from the cold waters of Lake Helena. People attending a Cinco de Mayo party luckily saw our boat capsize and called 911. We were in the water for over 40 minutes and the outcome was very fortunate for us. Our rescue gave me six great years to spend with my friend Jim who passed away on April 15. I will forever be very grateful to all those who helped in our rescue.

Bob Werner, 

Helena

