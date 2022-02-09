Grateful for reporter's contributions

I want to take a minute to thank the I.R. for employing Curt Synness. His writing has been so fantastic not only for his writing in the sports area but also his dedication for our veterans, which is fantastic. Curt served in the military himself. He was in the U.S. Navel Reserves from 1970 until 1974. He received an honorable discharge from active duty for those years. He served the last 18 months at the transceiver site at NAVCOMMSTA Hono first as a radioman and then with Special Services. He was later medically discharged from the USNR.