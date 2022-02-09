 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grateful for reporter's contributions

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

I am not going to get all flowery with this. Just a matter of fact.

I want to take a minute to thank the I.R. for employing Curt Synness. His writing has been so fantastic not only for his writing in the sports area but also his dedication for our veterans, which is fantastic. Curt served in the military himself. He was in the U.S. Navel Reserves from 1970 until 1974. He received an honorable discharge from active duty for those years. He served the last 18 months at the transceiver site at NAVCOMMSTA Hono first as a radioman and then with Special Services. He was later medically discharged from the USNR.

Curt's sports and military writing are excellent and I am proud to say I know him and have the upmost respect for him and his writings.

I would be remiss if I didn't say he does not want a lot of accolades but he deserves them.

This is short but sweet. I encourage who reads this paper to read his articles. His contributions are invaluable.

People are also reading…

Jack Shamley

East Helena

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Not everyone can take the vaccine

Not everyone can take the vaccine

A recent contributor to Reader’s Alley opined, “A sure way, although harsh, to end the resistance to get vaccinated is to refuse (a person) ad…

We don't need Jameson

We don't need Jameson

I read the article about the alarming shortages of Jameson Irish Whiskey, what with St Patrick's Day a little over a month away. Drink Bushmil…

Cartoon showed Biden's bias

Cartoon showed Biden's bias

I sure enjoyed the political cartoon for Feb. 1, showing just how biased our dear president is. Wouldn't you rather have the person, that's mo…

Our youth need our help

Our youth need our help

Helena, the state capital, a city rich with history and miles upon miles of hiking trails. Nestled beneath a canopy of scenic mountains and br…

Let hunters thin out big game

Let hunters thin out big game

Do the advocates of wolves, to keep our elk, deer and moose thinned out, understand what they are saying and committing our big game animals to? No.

Zinke is the man for the job

Zinke is the man for the job

Right now Montanans are facing crises that we haven't seen in generations. If we are going to pull ourselves out of this and set America back …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News