Grateful for police response during mental health crisis
Kudos to the Helena Police Department and to the responsible officers for properly handling the situation with the machete-wielding man. He was detained without serious incident and the responding officers ensured that the individual received mental health care. I am grateful that the Helena Police Department has provided officers with crisis response training.

It is interesting that this incident occurred at about the same time that Philadelphia police officers shot and killed a knife-wielding man who also was having a mental health crisis. Both incidents, considered together, serve as a reminder that too often law enforcement is the gateway to mental health services. This situation should be corrected. We do not need to defund police departments. Instead, we need law enforcement personnel do law enforcement. Law enforcement personnel should not also be relied upon as front line mental health care providers. Instead, we need to do a better job of providing community based mental health services, not just in Helena, but throughout the country.

John Mundinger

Helena

