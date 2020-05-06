Grateful for Medicare Advantage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Like most Montanans, we love the great outdoors and all the outdoor recreation opportunities our beautiful state has to offer around the calendar year. Horseback riding, fishing and hiking — we get outside and do as much as we can.

We want to thank the Montana congressional delegation for continuing to support Medicare Advantage. The program is affordable and covers most all of our health expenses, including preventive care and health screenings, so we can remain strong and fit even in these uncertain times.

Because of Medicare Advantage, my wife and I have at least some peace of mind all the time, but especially now during the COVID-19 crisis. If we do get sick, our insurance will cover the cost of testing, treatment and care.

We are grateful that the Montana congressional delegation supports this program so we can continue to live life to its fullest while staying healthy and safe.

Sincerely,

Pat Keim

Helena

