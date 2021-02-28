 Skip to main content
Grateful for life-giving vaccine
Grateful for life-giving vaccine

I recently celebrated my 70th birthday. Big numbers often merit big gatherings and big bonuses. But never in my life have I received such a life affirming gift as this year. Simply because I joined my peers post 70, I qualified for the trip of a life-time. (No, not to DisneyWorld.) I visited the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds and received the life gift of a vaccine. I am thankful and grateful beyond words to each and every volunteer, medical person, support staff and Public Health professional that so generously and enthusiastically provided this life-giving gift. And what's even more exciting, is that this is one incredible gift that will keep on giving until every person in this great community gets to enjoy the same life-giving experience. Thank you one and all.

Loren Gustafson

Helena

