Grateful for help after sliding off road

Saturday evening while coming down Flesher Pass my car slid across the uphill lane and got hung up on rocks with 2 wheels no longer on the ground. My daughter, Lisa, brought her Jeep with winch but it wasn't heavy enough to dislodge the car. Then Sieben employees, 5 or 6 sheepherders from Peru stopped to help. They worked for almost an hour getting the car off the rocks and back on the road. Thank God I was not hurt and the car was only slightly damaged. I am so grateful to that group of sheepherders who were so willing to help! Thanks also to the 6 people in pickups who stopped to check on me and offered to help while I was waiting for my daughter.