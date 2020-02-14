Grateful for help after sliding off road
Grateful for help after sliding off road

Saturday evening while coming down Flesher Pass my car slid across the uphill lane and got hung up on rocks with 2 wheels no longer on the ground. My daughter, Lisa, brought her Jeep with winch but it wasn't heavy enough to dislodge the car. Then Sieben employees, 5 or 6 sheepherders from Peru stopped to help. They worked for almost an hour getting the car off the rocks and back on the road. Thank God I was not hurt and the car was only slightly damaged. I am so grateful to that group of sheepherders who were so willing to help! Thanks also to the 6 people in pickups who stopped to check on me and offered to help while I was waiting for my daughter.

Marcy Carroll

Helena

