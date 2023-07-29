I have been following articles in the Helena IR regarding the homeless encampment and the upcoming Pride event.

These two issues are complicated and controversial. The mayor and city commission as well as the Sheriff are doing their due diligence in navigating a newly enacted law by our state Legislature which is a drag on the Common Good. Surely adherence to the Constitution takes priority.

I am not sure how this will all play out, but am encouraged by how the community has stepped up to the plate.

Thanks also to the Helena IR for its local coverage.

John Ilgenfritz,

Helena