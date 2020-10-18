Grateful for county health department

Now is a great time to express deep appreciation for the work that our Lewis and Clark County Health Department is doing to help keep us safe in the midst of this global pandemic. The job before them is arduous and difficult. The decisions they have to make will always be controversial.

I see our health department working consistently to follow science and best health practices to keep our community safe. When I had a question about possible workplace exposure, they responded with professional, courteous and expert guidance. My office overlooks the county PureView Health Clinic. I see the daily lines of cars overflowing their parking lot as residents line up for free COVID tests. The workers are out there testing in all kinds of weather until every patient is served.

Thank you for your professionalism, leadership, difficult choices, long hours and hard work. Thank you for your service.

Susan Anderson

Helena

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0