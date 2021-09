Our golden retriever, Argos, brought joy and unconditional love to our lives for 15 ½ years. Through puppyhood, immunizations, training, overnight sleepovers, and in later years, his cancer diagnosis and the gift of his last two years with us, Dr. Heidi Wampler and her team of caring professionals at Alpine Animal Clinic treated Argos with love and kindness. We are so grateful for all the excellent care he received, and can’t thank them enough.