Governor should shadow a nurse or doctor

Because of choices this state has made, Montana was first in the nation for number of COVID cases per 100,000 in mid-October. The breadth of the pandemic has affected families in all corners of our great state. It has impacted teachers and schools and families and businesses. But those possibly most affected have been our health care workers. Day in and day out, they are helping patients with serious COVID issues. They are dealing with the families of those patients. And they are dealing with COVID deaths on an almost daily basis.

I have written to Gov. Gianforte twice with the same simple question. Because I have received no response, I am now going to ask publicly:

Gov. Gianforte, would you be willing to shadow a nurse or a doctor for one 12-hour shift to see how this is affecting the lives of the health care workers around the state?

As governor, you represent and serve all Montanans. The pandemic is affecting all of us. Please show us you care by being willing to see the impact firsthand.

Betsy Nordell

Helena

Catch the latest in Opinion

