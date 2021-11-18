Governor should shadow a nurse or doctor

Because of choices this state has made, Montana was first in the nation for number of COVID cases per 100,000 in mid-October. The breadth of the pandemic has affected families in all corners of our great state. It has impacted teachers and schools and families and businesses. But those possibly most affected have been our health care workers. Day in and day out, they are helping patients with serious COVID issues. They are dealing with the families of those patients. And they are dealing with COVID deaths on an almost daily basis.