Governor needs to protect people against sex-based discrimination and violence

An open message to Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte regarding a joint letter he signed opposing proposed changes to federal Title IV education funding: Please stop the multiple and unwarranted attacks on our LGBTQ community. Reeducate yourself and accept the changes that protect people against sex-based discrimination and violence.

I suggest reading or rereading U.S. Army Lt. William Clark’s journal entry for Dec. 22, 1804, when the only item he wrote concerning the same issue among Mandan Indians was, “a number of Squars womn & men Dressed in Squars Clothes Came with Corn to Sell to the men for little things.” No one else on the Lewis and Clark expedition even bothered to document the occurrence. Historian James Ronda remarked such transgendered individuals were regarded among many plains tribes as being spiritual conduits between males, females and deities.

You could even be entertained by watching or re-watching the great 1975 film “Dog Day Afternoon.” The movie is based on an actual Aug. 22, 1972, Brooklyn bank robbery gone south in which the protagonist plans to steal money to fund his partner’s gender reassignment surgery.

Please share your reeducation and newfound enlightenment with Republican colleagues.

Jeff Havens,

Helena