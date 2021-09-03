Governor needs to protect Montanans

Our governor, who took an oath to protect, during a pandemic that would seem to be a top priority.

Apparently Greg Gianforte prefers to ignore his oath and instead pander to party politics, putting the safety of my unable-to-be-vaccinated grandchildren below the need to tout the party line.

This is inexcusable.

A true leader would be doing his/her best to unite, not divide, our community. Our health care and educational professionals and children deserve better. I call on the governor to uphold his sworn oath for the sake of all Montanans.

Stephenie Ambrose Tubbs

Helena

