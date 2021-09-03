 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor needs to protect Montanans
0 comments

Governor needs to protect Montanans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor

Our governor, who took an oath to protect, during a pandemic that would seem to be a top priority.

Apparently Greg Gianforte prefers to ignore his oath and instead pander to party politics, putting the safety of my unable-to-be-vaccinated grandchildren below the need to tout the party line.

This is inexcusable.

A true leader would be doing his/her best to unite, not divide, our community. Our health care and educational professionals and children deserve better. I call on the governor to uphold his sworn oath for the sake of all Montanans.

Stephenie Ambrose Tubbs

Helena

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Narcissist personal power
Letters

Narcissist personal power

It seems to me our governor and Gov. Abbott of Texas share personality traits regarding personal power. Both are touting “personal responsibil…

Get a vaccine
Letters

Get a vaccine

Now that Pfizer is approved by the FDA, Montana legislators and our governor just might have regret that they outlawed vaccine mandates in Montana.

War was a mess
Letters

War was a mess

Let's look back at the war in Afghanistan. This war was unneeded and a total mess. There is plenty of blame to go around for this war.

What does it take?
Letters

What does it take?

America is in crisis! COVID-19 is once again devastating America! Millions of Americans have been needlessly sickened, hospitalized and died. …

GOP is politicizing COVID-19
Letters

GOP is politicizing COVID-19

Imagine what it’d be like if the GOP politicized construction the way they have COVID. Legislation would be passed making it illegal to requir…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News