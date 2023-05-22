This summer, under federal law, the children at our school are eligible for summer food assistance.

But Montana so far has not said if they would allow hungry families to receive this help.

I know there are too many families at my kids’ school who are going to struggle over the summer months. Without school meals to help out, parents have much higher grocery bills. For too many moms, dads and grandparents, this can mean choosing between paying a bill and keeping the kids fed. It’s a choice no family should have to make.

We’ve watched food prices go up over the past year, making it more difficult for families with quickly growing kids. I want to know that every child in my kid’s classrooms are going to be safe and fed over the summer.

I’m baffled that the state has yet to accept these benefits that would help the children in our community. For the past several years, Montana has accepted the funds and I’ve seen out how it has benefited families in our neighborhood.

Gov. Gianforte, please let families at our school access the benefits they qualify for, and accept P-EBT funds now.

Ashley Callison,

Helena