An open letter to Gov. Gianforte,

Dear sir,

I’m writing this hoping you already know the truth and ultimate design of the CBDC — Central Bank Digital Currency — just as communist China controls the actions of its population, the federal government is attempting to do the same to the American people via the CBDC!

In Senate Bill 370 are the seeds to force the citizens of this great state in accepting the control of the New World Order, having incorporated the evils of government oversight of digital currency accounts. Imagine going to the store to purchase weekly groceries only to find your account frozen because you exercise your First Amendment right and posted to social media your opposition to purposed government legislation, just I am doing now: and what is and has been happening in China.

SB 370 is the foothold step for such an occurrence in Montana if allowed to become law. This summer CBDC is being rolled out in selected cities across America.

So, unless you are looking forward to a New World Order (let us pray the Montana state House rejects this vile piece of legislation), I cannot urge you enough to VETO SB 370.

Robert Edmundson,

Libby