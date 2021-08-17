Governor is wrong about mask mandates

Having ridden the “big lie” to restrict voting in Montana, why should our governor not lie again to drive a stake into the healthy education of the children of Montana and their parents, teachers and community?

The governor states that mandates don’t work. Simple addition totaling COVID deaths in a combination of nations with mandates, nations similar to U.S., and totaling the U.S. population, shows that mandates do work. All you need is a citizenry and leaders that care about someone besides themselves.

The governor states masks are unhealthy for children. But, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has strongly endorsed using well-fitting facemask for children over 2 as an effective infection prevention and control of COVID-19. AAP emphasizes the face masks can be safely worn by all children 2 years of age and older, including the vast majority of children with underlying health conditions, with rare exception.

The governor omitted “with rare exemptions.” In addition to protecting the child, the use of facemasks significantly reduces the spread of severe COVID infections within schools and other community settings.

Governor states masks impede education. No studies show masks impede learning math, reading or science. Masks only change learning facial recognition.