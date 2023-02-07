Gov. Gianforte’s announcement of a final settlement agreement with the W.R Grace Co. to resolve Superfund resource damages at its closed Libby vermiculite mine is just another example of the state selling out Montana citizens to the corporate lowest bidder.

This monetary pittance ($18.5 million) settlement and its 100-year assurance covering a dam containing 3.2 million cubic yards of asbestos contaminated tailings is premature, considering that the official EPA Superfund Feasibility Study covering Operational Unit 3 (OU-3) is not scheduled for public release until the year 2024. OU-3 covers the actual 1,100-acre mine site and tailings dam containing 3.2 million cubic yards of asbestos contaminated ground rock.

This precariously situated 80-foot-tall dam sits within the confines of Rainey Creek, which flows directly into the Kootenai River. A catastrophic failure of this aging facility would strew asbestos the length and width of the Kootenai River and create a societal nightmare for all of the people living or recreating along its reaches.

The 30-day Feb. 13 comment deadline, without any public hearings, is indicative of the haste and waste state regulatory agencies have made of this entire issue. Gov. Gianforte and DEQ should know better than this.

Cesar Hernandez,

Polson