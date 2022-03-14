 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Governor and Legislature continue to deny science

Let us be clear and truthful in the language used to describe an atrocity. The governor's spokesperson said the governor harvested a mountain lion. Vegetables, fruits and grains are harvested. Mountains lions and wolves are tortured and killed when chased by hounds or lured with bait to a trap or snare.

The governor and the Legislature continue to ignore and/or deny the science that calls us to assure biodiversity and ecological balance in nature. On ethical grounds, what does this say about a society that allows such cruel and inhumane treatment of wildlife.

Susan Kronenberger,

Helena

