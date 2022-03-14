Governor and Legislature continue to deny science

Let us be clear and truthful in the language used to describe an atrocity. The governor's spokesperson said the governor harvested a mountain lion. Vegetables, fruits and grains are harvested. Mountains lions and wolves are tortured and killed when chased by hounds or lured with bait to a trap or snare.
The governor and the Legislature continue to ignore and/or deny the science that calls us to assure biodiversity and ecological balance in nature. On ethical grounds, what does this say about a society that allows such cruel and inhumane treatment of wildlife.
Susan Kronenberger,
Helena