Government should have no say on abortion
Government should have no say on abortion

With Texas’ recent passage of an abortion bill the repeal of Roe v. Wade is again in the news.

Abortion is an unbelievably difficult, painful choice to make regardless of circumstances. It is such a personal decision that it should only involve a woman and those closest to her including her family, medical team, and her God. Government should have no say in it.

It is also important consider the fact that men are responsible for ALL abortions. Legislators should take that under consideration prior to overturning Roe v. Wade. The Equal Protection Clause was created to prevent the passage of discriminatory laws. If legislation is enacted to restrict women’s decisions over their bodies, then we should expect laws that are equally regulatory regarding men’s ability to make decisions about theirs. What might that look like?

Who knows?

Maybe we could use Texas’ ten-thousand-dollar reward idea to encourage folks to come up with the very first and most restrictive male only anti-abortion bill in the nation. Let’s get creative and contact our representatives with suggestions, surely, they must see the necessity of such egalitarian legislation.

Connie Gates

Helena

