One tactic of the Biden administration is to use the federal tax code to coerce nonprofit organizations into following an agenda that does not align with their values.

In doing so, any 501(C)(3) may lose their nonprofit status if the IRS determines that said organization excludes membership to a “protected class,” which could eventually include an identity of any sort.

I am a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), which was founded 133 years ago. We are a women’s service organization, dedicated to preserving American history. To gain membership, we must produce birth and death certificates, and marriage licenses from several generations of family, in order to establish lineage.

Recently, the leadership of NSDAR made a change to allow membership to men who have changed their birth certificate to indicate they were born female.

NSDAR did this at the urging of their legal team, in order to prevent losing the nonprofit status that NSDAR currently holds.

The purpose of this letter is to bring awareness of this government overreach (among other things) — which is not only affecting the NSDAR ... all organizations which hold nonprofit status are vulnerable!

Roni Mitch,

Plains