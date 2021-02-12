 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Government overreach?
0 comments

Government overreach?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Phrases used in Republican sponsored HB 102 for gun rights include "Prohibition on infringement of Constitutional rights," "rights that the people have reserved to protect themselves from government interference," "reducing or eliminating government-mandated ... " and, "citizens are prevented from exercising their fundamental right." Why is it that this same strong level of opposition to government overreach and the determined protection of constitutional rights is not being extended to the multitude of Republican sponsored bills before the state Legislature, such as bills dealing with women's rights, voter rights, transgender rights, and fair taxation/revenue generation to support goods and services for low-income people? At his State of the State address, Gov. Gianforte spoke of wanting to reduce government regulations. Yet, he has already indicated he will sign bills that do the opposite and violate women's rights. And now, another Republican sponsored bill will eliminate the Judicial Nominating Committee and public involvement, giving the governor direct appointment power. Republican lawmakers, YOU are the very thing you denounce, THE GOVERNMENT.

Lynne Boone

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A dangerous firearm bill
Letters

A dangerous firearm bill

This year is starting badly for gun violence prevention in Montana. A bill, House Bill 102, is promoting display of firearms, more widespread …

What’s Gianforte’s plan?
Letters

What’s Gianforte’s plan?

Both during his campaign for governor and State of the State speech we heard about Gianforte’s focus on "high-paying jobs" for Montana. Promot…

Where is Matt Rosendale?
Letters

Where is Matt Rosendale?

I have contacted, emailed the office of Matt Rosendale in D.C. multiple times and always get a stock response. Something like, "Thank you for …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News