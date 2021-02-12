Phrases used in Republican sponsored HB 102 for gun rights include "Prohibition on infringement of Constitutional rights," "rights that the people have reserved to protect themselves from government interference," "reducing or eliminating government-mandated ... " and, "citizens are prevented from exercising their fundamental right." Why is it that this same strong level of opposition to government overreach and the determined protection of constitutional rights is not being extended to the multitude of Republican sponsored bills before the state Legislature, such as bills dealing with women's rights, voter rights, transgender rights, and fair taxation/revenue generation to support goods and services for low-income people? At his State of the State address, Gov. Gianforte spoke of wanting to reduce government regulations. Yet, he has already indicated he will sign bills that do the opposite and violate women's rights. And now, another Republican sponsored bill will eliminate the Judicial Nominating Committee and public involvement, giving the governor direct appointment power. Republican lawmakers, YOU are the very thing you denounce, THE GOVERNMENT.