Government must prioritize working families

Workers built America. We keep this nation running, we will rebuild America’s prosperity. Now we must stand up, demand action from our government; we must call for the Senate to pass the HEROES Act.

It is crucial that our elected leaders at every level of government act to save our nation, save our economy, save lives. The HEROES Act is key to rebuilding America and saving working families.

Workers would rather earn a paycheck than receive an unemployment check. We must ensure working people are kept on the payrolls during this crisis, we demand that the government protect our earned pension benefits.

With the highest number of unemployed Americans since the Great Depression, we need to provide good jobs for workers. This is a wake-up call to make long-overdue investments in our infrastructure. Now is the time to reinvest in vital infrastructure we need to protect our country and boost the creation of good jobs.

It is time to demand our elected leaders—especially our senators—step up during this time of challenge. They must do the right thing for America. This is the moment that demands clear action, common purpose. Meaningful recovery will require our government to prioritize working families.

Dwight Rose

Helena

