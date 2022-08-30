Government agencies saved Helena from fire

What a show of force the city, county, state and federal agencies and volunteer fire departments threw at the fire on Mount Helena Sunday! Thank you, thank you, thank you to all these skilled fire fighters for keeping the fire on the mountain and away from nearby residential neighborhoods. And thank you to the city of Helena for years of tree thinning and fuel mitigation efforts. It paid off on Sunday. This is why we pay taxes. Government is not our enemy. These agencies saved the day!