 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Government agencies saved Helena from fire

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

What a show of force the city, county, state and federal agencies and volunteer fire departments threw at the fire on Mount Helena Sunday! Thank you, thank you, thank you to all these skilled fire fighters for keeping the fire on the mountain and away from nearby residential neighborhoods. And thank you to the city of Helena for years of tree thinning and fuel mitigation efforts. It paid off on Sunday. This is why we pay taxes. Government is not our enemy. These agencies saved the day!

Norma Tirrell,

Helena

0 Comments
4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ideal republic

Ideal republic

Montana’s Republican Party’s efforts to assure a legislative supermajority undermine the principles of a democratic republic. Central is the p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News