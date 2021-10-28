Govenor, GOP must take blame for pandemic

Our Republican governor, with the help of the Republican legislature, must take the blame for the severity of the pandemic in Montana.

The elimination of mask mandates, reduced emphasis on social distancing, prohibitions on vaccination requirements by employers, interference with local health department control measures, and failure to aggressively oppose vaccine misinformation propaganda are bad policy.

The Gianforte Administration must own the low vaccination rates, high per capita deaths, and very high infection rates in Montana.

An effective governor would have employed all the tools at his disposal to control the impact of COVID on Montanans, exactly the opposite of what he has done.

Dr. John Mott

Helena

