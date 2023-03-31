What has Gianforte done?

Overseen a large increase in property taxes even though he promised lower.

Overseen the greatest influx of California to Montana ever as a governor and welcomed the out-of-staters. Increased taxes and eased access to out of state millionaires by allowing large group out of state hunting on private lands.

Greg Gianforte is the reason Californians love Montana and are moving here at record pace.

Don't let his "hunting" record fool you. He shoots animals trapped in trees by others. Is that a real hunter? He doesn't know the trigger from the barrel. Just shoots what's treed, and at your expense. Gun and hunting rights?

Ya, right!

Kline Vorhes,

Missoula