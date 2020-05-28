Gov. Bullock is a leader
Gov. Bullock is a leader

Three cheers for Gov. Bullock! Because of his forward-looking and science-based approach, Montana is safe to open up and has one of the nation’s lowest infection rates. With his proactive stance and responsible use of data instead of hype, he is the perfect choice for senator of Montana. These attributes are in short supply in the president of the United States and his minions who initially denied the seriousness of the pandemic, then ridiculed those who shut down their states, exaggerated the nation’s readiness and put the blame for the death toll on anyone but themselves. These individuals seem to have an acceptable body count that includes the elderly, the infirm, the disadvantaged and those of color. Sound familiar? Watch out Montana, those minions are coming our way in the form of Daines, Gianforte, Sales, and Rosendale. We need leaders not puppets.

Elizabeth Kohlstaedt

Helena

