Once again, our Republican-led legislators have cost us million of dollars, the money we entrusted to them for the good of the state, to pass unconstitutional laws.

The recent court case on birth certificate changes cost Montana taxpayers over $1 million to reimburse ACLU legal fees to defend us against laws designed to take away our constitutional rights. I would like a citizen initiative that would require these costs to come out of their salaries in the future.

Perhaps if they felt some of the consequences of their action, they would take time to read the Montana Constitution before passing and signing these bills, rather than “passing the buck” to the courts and billing us taxpayers.

Marie Bourgeois

Helena