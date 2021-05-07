 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GOP lacks common sense
0 comments

GOP lacks common sense

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

So HB 632 that reduces the amount of stimulus money available to local governments that maintain stricter COVID-19 health measures than the state as a whole was signed into law.

Imagine how the states that removed or never started CV19 precautions would react if the federal government had said that money earmarked to the states for CV19 recovery would be based on their activities toward CV19 mitigation and vaccination rates. They'd all be losing their tiny little minds when they didn't get any money.

Doesn't sound like that would be a good idea when you look at it like that does it, which is exactly why HB632 was a bad bill and now a bad law. What the heck happened to the GOP and plain old fashion common sense?

John Johnson

Helena

0 comments
0
2
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Call extremists what they are
Letters

Call extremists what they are

The IR described Turning Point as promoting "conservative" causes. Please stop describing religious extremist gatherings as conservative. They…

We are not a racist nation
Letters

We are not a racist nation

I am an Evangelical Christian, I am white, (with a diverse family) and am politically conservative. I love God, my family, my country, and I b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News