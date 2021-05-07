GOP lacks common sense

So HB 632 that reduces the amount of stimulus money available to local governments that maintain stricter COVID-19 health measures than the state as a whole was signed into law.

Imagine how the states that removed or never started CV19 precautions would react if the federal government had said that money earmarked to the states for CV19 recovery would be based on their activities toward CV19 mitigation and vaccination rates. They'd all be losing their tiny little minds when they didn't get any money.

Doesn't sound like that would be a good idea when you look at it like that does it, which is exactly why HB632 was a bad bill and now a bad law. What the heck happened to the GOP and plain old fashion common sense?

John Johnson

Helena

