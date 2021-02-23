Gov. Gianforte and his GOP-controlled state Legislature's actions have caused me to take a second look at who I really should be most angry with. Their aims are to do whatever they can to make it profitable for businesses in Montana. I agree with that - to a point, but there are no mask mandates and new laws to protect businesses from being sued over COVID-19 liabilities, for just two examples.

The GOP isn't listening to Montanans. They are only listening to their business friends.

So, if you are like my wife and I who are afraid to go into businesses since Gianforte lifted the face mask rules, we need to be letting them know how we feel.

Maybe a clerk has a mask on, but six characters are wandering around the store without them. We have to let the store know that isn't a smart way to fight this pandemic. Maybe the shop owners will be able to get through to this capitalistic legislature and their screwy ideas about how to make Montanans safe! Tell Montana businesses we Montanan shoppers mean business - but maybe not theirs!

John Watson

Helena

