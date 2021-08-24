GOP is endangering citizens

Missoulian: Oct. 15, 2020, Austin Knudsen stated, "My 3 children experienced a shooting outside their Culbertson school. I knew I had to do more to put violent criminals behind bars."

I guess that only applies when it's his own family. Apparently I could enter a restaurant with no shoes or shirt, if asked to leave, I can beat up an employee, threaten everyone with my illegally concealed weapon and Austin would intervene and saves me. Then I am allowed to participate in protecting our country's elected officials in Washington.

A person who purposely causes this kind of violent crime endangering, injuring others as a means of making a statement obviously has violent tendencies. Austin lets this person off with not even a slap of the hand?

What other violence can this man or others like him get away with under Austin's reign? If you agree with Austin's politics you have free range right? Much like Germany in 1938. This governor and his cronies are doing more damage to our state then good. Montana will soon be like Texas and Florida, with political favors tearing laws apart.

The GOP endangers citizens by politicizing crime and COVID.

Patti Buckingham

East Helena

