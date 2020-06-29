GOP inaction dangerous

It’s obvious that Mr. Trump and his GOP are more concerned with reelection and holding onto to their power, than the welfare of American citizens. There is 100,117 dead from COVID-19 and counting. There should be a national plan, based on science, not Mr. Trump's ignorant rantings. The lack of leadership and GOP backbone is deplorable, and dangerous. Their cavalier attitude is costing thousands of lives. An indoor rally, that all health experts agree will accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, all so that Mr. Trump can get his adoration fix, is unconscionable. I can only hope that the upcoming election cleans house. New leadership from top to bottom.