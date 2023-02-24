A hallmark of democracy is our right of free speech, our ability to speak our minds, our guarantee of being able to speak truth to power. This is not a right that people in authoritarian regimes enjoy. And it is not a right that those who belong to cults have, either.

With that in mind, an extreme fringe of the Republican Party has now taken on the mantle of authoritarianism and cultism. Indeed, these Freedom Caucus types have booted former Gov. Marc Racicot out of the party.

And for what?

Speaking his mind, speaking truth to power, exercising his right of free speech.

With their brand of authoritarianism and cultism, there is no room for disagreement or debate. You either march lock-step with the Freedom Caucus line coming out of alt-right think tanks like the Cato Institute and Heritage Foundation or you’re out; it’s either their way or the highway.

We have Republican, Democrat and Independent friends.

To a person, they are appalled with the manner in which Governor Racicot is being treated; and all applaud his courage in stating what the majority of Montanans know to be true. We encourage him to continue.

We urge moderate, thinking Republicans to demonstrate the courage, civility and responsible leadership that Gov. Racicot has and is showing.

Democracy requires that.

Chari and Jim Nelson,

Helena