I’m writing in support of Greg Gianforte for the Republican nomination for governor.
His support for hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation is real and stems from his family’s experiences in the public lands and wilderness.
He would be the best for restraining the growth of government and keeping taxes low.
He has been proven to care about the best education for every child. He has put money and time into programs that educate and train those in the state with the least advantages.
He will be a strong advocate for life and Second Amendment rights.
His management experience makes him the best person to lead and reform the state administration.
Please join me in voting for Greg Gianforte in the June Republican primary election and again in the fall general election.
Rep. Tom Burnett
House District 67
Bozeman
Accolades from another republican. Paleeze!
"His (Gianforte's) support for hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation is real and stems from his family’s experiences in the public lands and wilderness."
Burnett must mean Gianforte's desire to sell off and restrict access to our citizen owned public lands.
"He (Gianforte) will be a strong advocate for life".
This also means criminalizing Medical Aid in Dying. So anyone who may have a painful torturing terminal illness will have to suffer through to death. Rather sadistic.
"He would be the best for restraining the growth of government and keeping taxes low."
Montana is one of the lowest taxed states in the US, and Gianforte wants to cut state revenue taxes by 30%. Keep in mind this drives up property taxes. The Kansas tax cut experiment did not work out well at all, but apparently Gianforte wants to practice fiscal irresponsibility. Granny in the memory care unit better get a job if Gianforte is elected Governor.
Horse pucky!
