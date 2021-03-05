Gov. Gianforte, it’s great you use your Swiss made plane to save the government money. It’s great you handpicked agency heads, many from out of state and possessing skill sets we Montanans don’t have. It’s great you pay them more so these “change agents” will make government efficient. Doesn’t it seem a bit redundant though to give the plane savings to the lieutenant governor to use for studying and streamlining government? Your agency heads are doing that already. Here’s a thought. Instead of no doubt signing all the bills your party has in the works to make it harder to vote and fix election fraud that doesn’t exist, why not leave election law as is? Let local election officials do the job they already do so well under existing law. Then, channel your plane savings to those officials to use where most needed in their counties. I’m sure they would use it well, perhaps more polling places and election judges. Maybe better pay too. Just think – fewer new laws, more jobs, better elections, enhanced local control, and all thanks to your generosity. Sounds like good business sense and better government.