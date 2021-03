Fortunately I bought a video copy of "Gone With The Wind" prior to the left wing discovery that the movie contained material that they seem to think is racist but actually depicts the reality of life in the South prior to the civil war. The copy of the movie also shows Hattie McDaniel receiving her Oscar for best supporting actor in 1940. This is still a classic movie and to lose it due to some narrow minded people who do not believe in free speech or history would be tragic.