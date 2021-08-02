Golf course should provide drinking water

I am very disappointed in our local golf course, Bill Roberts. I have been playing here for over 30 years and I have never seen the issues we see today. I just paid over $50 to pay a round of golf in weather very close to, if not exceeding, 100 degrees. One would normally assume in weather like that the management would go out of their way to make sure water was available on the course to avoid dehydration, but NO. There was absolutely no water anywhere to be seen. In fact the fancy new million dollar clubhouse was CLOSED so you couldn't even buy a cold drink.