Golf course should provide drinking water

I am very disappointed in our local golf course, Bill Roberts. I have been playing here for over 30 years and I have never seen the issues we see today. I just paid over $50 to pay a round of golf in weather very close to, if not exceeding, 100 degrees. One would normally assume in weather like that the management would go out of their way to make sure water was available on the course to avoid dehydration, but NO. There was absolutely no water anywhere to be seen. In fact the fancy new million dollar clubhouse was CLOSED so you couldn't even buy a cold drink.
I tried to contact the City of Helena Parks Department but after making over a dozen calls to various city numbers and getting NO ANSWER from a single phone call, I gave up and am now resorting to this letter. I was told by another member this is the NEW NORM. For what we are paying this should not be the normal.
To be fair the course itself was in fine shape. But, let's not let someone get heat stroke before we seen some water!
Russ Whitcomb
Helena